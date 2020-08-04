Delhi riots: DU professor Apoorvanand questioned for 5 hours, phone seized for probe

Delhi University professor Apoorvanand (Twitter/Apoorvanand) Delhi University professor Apoorvanand (Twitter/Apoorvanand)

The Delhi Police Special Cell questioned Delhi University professor Apoorvanand for around five hours in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots, following which his phone was seized.

A senior officer said: “He was summoned on August 1 and during questioning, he was asked where he was during the Northeast Delhi riots and the December Jamia violence. His association with Pinjra Tod and the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC).”

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Apoorvanand said, “I was asked by the Special Cell, Delhi Police, to appear before it in the investigation into FIR no 59/20 related to the violence that happened in North-East Delhi in February 2020. I spent five hours there. The Delhi Police also considered it necessary to seize my phone for the purpose of investigation.”

In a statement shared online, the professor said that it’s disturbing for him to see that supporters of the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest are being considered the source of violence.

The professor, who teaches Hindi at Delhi University, states, “While cooperating and respecting the right of police authorities to conduct a full, fair and thorough investigation, one can only hope that the probe would focus on the real instigators and perpetrators of the violence against a peaceful citizen’s protest and the people of Northeast Delhi. It should not lead to further harassment and victimization of the protestors and their supporters, who asserted their democratic rights through constitutional means, while stating their dissent to the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA) and the decision of the GOI to operationalise the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), all over the country. I would urge the police and expect their probe to be thorough, just and fair so that truth prevails.”

An FIR was registered on March 6 based on information provided by an informer to sub-inspector Arvind Kumar. The case was transferred to a Special Cell, which has been asked to investigate a “larger conspiracy” and they have later added the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The Indian Express had reported on April 25 that a professor is also on the police radar, and the Delhi Police, are exploring action against several members of the Popular Front of India (PFI), the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), Pinjra Tod, All India Students’ Association (AISA) as well as former and current students of Delhi University and JNU under the UAPA Act.

