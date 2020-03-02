Uttarakhand man dead in riots came to Delhi six months ago

Dilbur Negi worked as a waiter at Anil Sweets in Shiv Vihar. Dilbur Negi worked as a waiter at Anil Sweets in Shiv Vihar.

Six months ago, Dilbur Negi had left his village in Uttarakhand to look for work in the country’s capital. On Friday, based on a rough idea of his features, his younger brother identified his charred body.

Twenty-year-old Dilbur, whose family lives in a village in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district, was working as a waiter at Anil Sweets in Shiv Vihar.

He lived and slept in the eatery itself, while his brother Devender, less than a year younger to him, lived and worked in Ghaziabad.

According to Shyam Singh, who worked with him, Dilbur had been missing since last Monday when a mob had broken into the eatery in the afternoon.

“Dilbur was resting in the godown when a mob entered the shop. The other staff fled but it seems Dilbur did not realise soon enough. He was nowhere to be found after that incident and impossible to contact,” he said.

Singh also claimed that police did not turn up despite repeated PCR calls.

Devender said that when the mob broke in, Dilbur had made a call to his brother-in-law to say he was trapped inside. His phone became unreachable after that.

Singh claimed that a charred body was found by police amongst debris of the shop’s godown, which was torched Thursday morning. Imagining the worst, he contacted Devender.

When Devender arrived at the mortuary, he did not have much to go by as the body was completely charred and the arms were missing.

“I just had to understand by the short height and shape of the face,” said Devender as he prepared to take the remains back to his parents.

