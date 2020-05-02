Delhi riots: Court junks bail plea of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain

The suspended AAP councillor and two others, Gulfam and Tanvir, were arrested under various sections of the IPC, including rioting, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, and under the Arms Act. The suspended AAP councillor and two others, Gulfam and Tanvir, were arrested under various sections of the IPC, including rioting, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, and under the Arms Act.

A Delhi court Saturday dismissed the bail plea of suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain arrested in a case of rioting and attempt to murder during northeast Delhi communal violence in February. Police have claimed that Hussain, who is in judicial custody in the case since March 21, was the “mastermind” of the riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Tyagita Singh said no ground for regular bail is made out as the accused is charged with serious offences and the investigation in the case is underway.

Hussain is accused of being involved in the killing of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma during the riots.

The suspended AAP councillor and two others, Gulfam and Tanvir, were arrested under various sections of the IPC, including rioting, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, and under the Arms Act.

Hussain was also recently booked by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his alleged involvement in the Delhi riots.

Communal clashes had broken out in Northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 300 injured.

During the hearing of Hussain’s bail plea, his counsel, Javed Ali, pleaded before the court that his client has no criminal antecedents and he has been falsely implicated in the case owing to enmity as he is a political person and businessman. Ali also contended that three different FIRs have been falsely lodged by the police on the same date and various roles have been imputed upon the accused that are self-contradictory.

Additional Public Prosecutor Masood Ahmed and Investigation Officer (IO) Rajeev Bamal strongly opposed the bail application, saying a licensed pistol was recovered from the accused and the bullet recovered from the body of injured has been sent to FSL along with the pistol for matching.

The IO further stated that “various persons have reported to the police that the rioters used the terrace of the house of Tahir Hussain for pelting stone and throwing petrol bombs on the police property”.

The prosecutor further requested that the investigation by the Special Team of the Crime Branch is underway and that there is grave apprehension that the accused will influence or threaten the witness or will destroy evidence as he is influential.

Countering the police’s claim, Hussain, in his bail plea, said no seizure of any firearm, bullets, or even empty cartridges were made from him by the police.

The bail plea added that the police “did not have a single piece of evidence to prove Hussain’s role in the crime”.

