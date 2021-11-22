Delhi riots: Court frames arson charges against father-son duo for setting mosque on fire

A Delhi court has framed charges of arson against a father-son duo accused of setting a mosque on fire during last year’s northeast Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Virender Bhat framed charges under sections of arson and rioting among others against the accused Mithhan Singh and his son Jony Kumar.

The complainant Israfil stated that Singh and Kumar were part of the violent mob that was raising slogans of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ on February 25, 2020 and they set his house ablaze.

Israfil managed to escape by jumping onto the roof of Fatima Masjid but the accused started damaging the mosque, stated the complaint.

The complainant stated that Mithan handed a gas cylinder to his son and exhorted him to throw it towards the mosque. He alleged that after throwing the cylinder inside the mosque, the father-son duo threw bottles filled with inflammable substances towards the mosque.

The lawyers for the accused had argued for a discharge pointing out the delay in filing of witness statements alleging that they were planted.

The court held that “it can not be said that the delay in recording the statements of these witnesses was intentional or contumacious” and the “truthfulness or otherwise of these witnesses can be assessed only during the trial of this case.”

“The accused can not claim discharge in this case merely on this score. It appears that the delay in recording the statements of these witnesses was occasioned on account of the situation which prevailed in the area during and after the incident of rioting,” the court said.