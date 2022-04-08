Delhi riots: Court dismisses Khalid Saifi’s bail plea in UAPA case

Observing that Khalid Saifi had connectivity with other accused persons, and their cumulative role must be seen to comprehend the entire conspiracy as stated in the chargesheet, a Delhi court rejected the bail application of the United Against Hate founder in a UAPA case in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said that Saifi also figures in the list of those who made a flurry of calls to other accused following the riots.

Saifi’s lawyer, senior advocate Rebecca John, told the court that he has been falsely implicated in this case, and the entire case of the prosecution is unsubstantiated without any evidence to link the accused with the riots.

John further argued there was no evidence that Saifi gave a provocative speech to instigate anyone, and the protected witnesses’ statements against him were contrary to the speeches he made in public.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad had stated that “statements of various witnesses, including protected witnesses, should be read along with major aspects of the chargesheet including the conspiratorial meetings to highlight how the riots were engineered”.