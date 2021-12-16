Delhi riots: Court frames charges against 10 men, says they created fear in minds of Hindus

A court has framed charges against 10 men in a Northeast Delhi riots case, observing that the object of the unlawful assembly was to create fear in the minds of people belonging to the Hindu community and to loot and burn their properties.

Additional Sessions Judge Virender Bhatt, in his order passed on December 13, stated, “From the utterances of the rioters comprising the unlawful assembly, as mentioned by these witnesses in their statements, it is limpid that the object of the assembly was to create fear and panic in the minds of the people belonging to the Hindu community, threaten them to leave the country and to loot as well as burn their properties.”

The court framed charges against Mohd. Shahnawaz, Mohd. Shoaib, Shahrukh, Rashid, Azad, Ashraf Ali, Parvez, Mohd. Faisal, Rashid alias Monu and Mohd. Tahir under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 436 (mischief by fire), 452 (house-trespass with preparation to assault), 454 (lurking house-trespass), 392 (robbery), 427 (mischief) read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly).

The FIR, registered on the complaint of one Jagdish Prasad, stated that the rioters had burnt the auto spare parts shop run by his son.

The court held that “there is no escape from the conclusion at this stage that the accused were members of unlawful assembly which resorted to vandalization, rioting etc. and in the process robbed & set ablaze the workshop belonging to the complainant’s son”.

On police witnesses, it said: “Three police witnesses had recognized different sets of the accused in the mob participating in the riotous acts, indicating that they are truthful and reliable.”

“In case they or the investigating officer wanted to frame the accused falsely, it was easy to mention the names of all the 10 accused in the statements of these three witnesses,” it said.