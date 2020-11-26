Delhi riots chargesheet: ‘Conspiracy not aborted, continues despite arrests’

The court took cognizance of the chargesheet on Tuesday. (File)

The conspiracy behind the February Northeast Delhi riots is “neither aborted nor abandoned” and is continuing despite arrest of accused persons, said Delhi Police in their supplementary chargesheet filed in a riots case.

Police filed the chargesheet before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat against former JNU student Umar Khalid, JNU student Sharjeel Imam and one Faizan Khan under relevant sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on Sunday. The court took cognizance of the chargesheet on Tuesday. Imam and Khalid’s lawyers refused to comment on the allegations.

“It is worthwhile to mention here that the aforesaid criminal conspiracy is continuing. It has suffered setbacks with the exposure and arrest of accused persons but it is neither aborted nor abandoned and shall be accounted for and further unearthed in the continuing investigation,” the chargesheet stated.

Police said the brunt of the conspiracy was “suffered by those who reside in densely populated district of India where day-to-day survival requires blood and sweat of the tiller and the bread winner”, while the leaders chose to “either remain safely glued to their television sets in the comfort of their homes in upscale locations of Delhi-NCR using their communication devices as the weapon of the enlightened”.

The chargesheet stated that the accused had entered into a “deep-rooted and sinister conspiracy to do an illegal act with the express object to disturb societal harmony by their terrorist acts”.

“By sustained and well-oiled campaign, they created an acute sense of fear and insecurity in the minds of the minority community. Innocent people were killed as a result of this cold-blooded, brutal, grotesque and diabolical conspiracy,” the chargesheet read.

Police stated that the “accused persons’ conduct exhibits total disregard for human values and shows a totally depraved, brutal and scheming mind. The accused persons have committed a crime against humanity”.

The chargesheet further said the intent was to “create maximum communal strife” once the “initial sparks were fed to the media, creating frenzy by a select group of media houses”.

Police referred to a “secret meeting” in Chand Bagh on the intervening night of February 16-17, which was the “seed from which two interdependent plants of hate grew”.

The chargesheet refers to the Jafrabad-Seelampur violence of February 22 as the first branch and Chandbagh, where violence took place on February 23, as the second branch.

“The tactics employed by these two branches were replicated at the remaining protest sites… All this was a copy book production from the sinister design and intent nurtured at the hands of the key conspirators and masterminds and supervised on the ground…,” the chargesheet read.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.