Delhi riots chargesheet: Metro, DTC damage also find mention

Burned vehicle after clash between pro and anti CAA protesters during the riots at Ghonda Chowk at Jafrabad area in New Delhi on Thursday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA 27 02 2020.

As per the chargesheet filed in the conspiracy case in the Northeast Delhi riots, Delhi Police stated it wrote to DTC and DMRC to assess the damage and loss of revenue the services incurred due to the anti-CAA/NRC protests and the riots. As per the DMRC response mentioned in the chargesheet, it incurred “unspecified huge revenue loss due to closure of Metro stations and disruption in services… On February 25, 174 round trips were cancelled between Maujpur-Shiv Vihar section, 362 partial round trips were cancelled between Maujpur-Welcome station, and 23 round trips were cancelled between Shiv Vihar-Welcome section.” This is between February 22 and 26.

Delhi Police wrote to DTC with a different time frame — from December 5, 2019 to February 28, 2020. The response attached to the chargesheet says, “During anti-CAA protest, five DTC buses were damaged. No DTC staff was injured. During the protest, loss of Rs. 2.65 lakhs was incurred to the DTC due to damage of buses.” From February 24-27, the Delhi Fire Service received 242 arson calls, as per data shared in the chargesheet.

Police also stated that a letter was written to DC, Northeast Delhi seeking a “report of survey by his office on damage to government/public properties during the riots,” and “reports from four SDM offices in Northeast district have been received.”

