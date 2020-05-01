Police files first chargesheet in northeast Delhi riots case

The police said that they have recovered the country-made pistol that Pathan used at the time of the offence. The police said that they have recovered the country-made pistol that Pathan used at the time of the offence.

The Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet against a 23-year-old man, who allegedly fired at policemen in northeast Delhi during the riots in February. The police said this is the first chargesheet to be filed in connection with the riots cases in Delhi. The accused, identified as Shahrukh Pathan, was arrested by the police on the charges of rioting and attempt to murder on March 3.

In a video, Pathan was seen waving his pistol at the policemen at Jaffrabad-Maujpur road on February 24. He then fired at policemen, who tried to stop him, fleeing from the spot. The video went viral on social media as the police were trying to arrest the man.

One of the bullets had hit head constable Deepak Dahiya, said the police.

Police said that after the incident, Pathan fled to Punjab with his family. He saw himself on news channels and repeatedly changed his location. He left Punjab after a few days and went to Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.

Ten teams of Special cell of Delhi police were formed to arrest him and he was found at his friend’s house in Shamli district, UP. The chargesheet was filed at Karkardoom court and it has more than 350 pages. Pathan was the first person to be arrested in connection with the riots.

“After we caught Pathan, we found that a man named Kaleem Ahmed, a resident of UP, helped him to escape. We have also arrested him, his name has been added to the chargesheet. We have also caught Pathan’s associate- Ishtiyak Malik, who was at the spot the time of the incident. The chargesheet has been filed against the three for rioting,” said Anil Mittal, Additional PRO, Delhi Police.

The police said that they have recovered the country-made pistol that Pathan used at the time of the offence.

Pathan is a college dropout and showed interest in modelling and bodybuilding. He often made Tik tok videos. His father is a local drug peddler and the family lives in Arvind Nagar, the police said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd