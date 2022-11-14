scorecardresearch
Delhi riots case: Supreme Court refuses to stay proceedings against ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain

A bench of  Justices Ajay Rastogi and CT Ravikumar said, "No reason to interfere at this stage when the matter is subjudice before the High Court."

The Supreme Court  Monday dismissed a plea challenging the Delhi High Court order which refused to stay criminal proceedings against former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots case.

The High Court had on September 16 refused to stay criminal proceedings against Hussain in connection with the three FIRs registered against him pertaining to his involvement in the 2020 riots in Northeast Delhi.

In similar petitions filed next week, the High Court issued a notice, granting the counsel for the respondents time to file their reply, and directed the listing of the matter along with other petitions on January 25, 2023.

On Monday, Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy, appearing for the petitioner, asked if the High Court may decide the matter “more expeditiously”, bench responded, “No, thank you”.

In a separate matter, a Delhi court framed charges against Hussain earlier this month under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, punishable under Section 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The court observed that Hussain “engaged in money laundering” in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots.

