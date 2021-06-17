Delhi riots case: In jail 36 hours after getting bail, student activists move Delhi HC seeking immediate release

Still in jail despite being granted bail 36 hours ago in the Northeast Delhi riots case, three student activists — Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha — have moved the Delhi High Court seeking immediate release from detention.

Pinjra Tod activists Kalita and Narwal, and Students’ Islamic Organisation activist Tanha had been booked under the UAPA anti-terror law for their alleged role in the Delhi riots last year.

On Wednesday, Additional Sessions Judge Ravinder Bedi had deferred the passing of order on the immediate release of the accused persons citing a “heavy board of bail applications” listed before it.

The lawyers for the accused persons have argued that as per a Delhi High Court order, the “process of verification should be…immediate, maximum within 24 hours, as there is absolutely no justification for the state to for its own delays keep imprisoned a person who has been ordered to be released on bail”.

The petition, thus, argued: “However, almost 36 hours have elapsed since such pronouncement and directions, and despite forthwith production of sureties, who have deep roots in society and are persons of standing, having their place of residence in Delhi, the Respondent Delhi Police has sought to delay surety verification on flimsy pretexts to ensure that the Applicant’s release is stymied for reasons best known to the respondent.”

Following the HC order, the three students moved applications in a city court for their immediate release on bail. But on Wednesday, police told the court of Additional Sessions Judge Ravinder Bedi that they would be able to file the verification report only by June 22.

In its application, police urged the court to direct the UIDAI to submit a report on the verification of the Aadhaar cards of the accused. The application stated that the three accused are residents of places outside Delhi. “The outstation permanent address verification of all accused persons is pending due to paucity of time,” it stated.