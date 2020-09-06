Delhi riots case: Cop pulled up for no reply to bail pleas

A Delhi court Saturday pulled up an investigating officer of Delhi Police for failing to file replies to bail pleas in a case related to the murder of a head constable during the Northeast Delhi riots. (File Photo)

A Delhi court Saturday pulled up an investigating officer of Delhi Police for failing to file replies to bail pleas in a case related to the murder of a head constable during the Northeast Delhi riots, saying he was dealing with an important matter in a “very callous” way.

The court was hearing separate bail applications of Sahil, Adil, Mohd Furqan and Imran Ansari, accused in the case related to the alleged murder of head constable Ratan Lal during the February violence in Dayalpur. As per court records, Adil had filed his bail plea on July 3, Sahil and Furqan on July 23, and Ansari on August 27.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav said the replies to the bail pleas have not been filed by the IO, despite an undertaking from him on the last date of hearing. The ASJ said it was “gross negligence” on the part of the IO.

