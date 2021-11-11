Months after court ordered probe into mob attack at Muslim man’s home, police drop crucial sections from chargesheet

Four months after a Delhi court asked the police to investigate the mob attack at a Muslim man’s house during the northeast Delhi riots stating that it was apparent that sections relating to attempt to murder and dacoity should have been invoked, the police have dropped these sections in their chargesheet, claiming no evidence.

In this case, the complainant Salman’s house was attacked by a mob of over 100 persons, instigated by six persons who are chargesheeted in this case.

According to the chargesheet, the six accused, all locals from Karawal Nagar, had told the mob: “Can’t you kill a Muslim, break down their doors and kill them.” Salman escaped from his house with his wife and son while the mob broke into his home and set his bike on fire. The police were ordered to register an FIR in the matter by a Metropolitan Magistrate following an application filed by Salman’s lawyer, MR Shamshad.

The police had challenged this order before a Sessions court, which dismissed the application on July 14, 2021, stating that “it was apparent that section 397 (robbery or dacoity with an attempt to cause death of grevious hurt) and 307 (Attempt to murder) IPC should have been invoked in the matter.”

The court had then observed, “The delay in filing the complaints by some persons could be justified, but the possibility of giving untrue, exaggerated and motivated account cannot be ruled out. This could be a handiwork of a group of activists from either community, therefore, prima facie no fault can be found with registration of a single case in respect of the operation of a single and distinct unlawful assembly in a particular area.”

Section 307 carries a punishment of 10 years’ imprisonment along with a fine, and Section 397 carries imprisonment of not less than seven years.

The chargesheet was filed before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arun Kumar Garg on November 7.

The police have stated that the allegations that the accused persons were seen carrying deadly weapons could not be substantiated as no evidence has come on record. Charges relating to theft have also been dropped.

“Despite efforts no evidence have come on record to link any of the accused persons being chargesheeted with the case with the offences reported by the complainant of this case. Further efforts are afoot to investigate the matter,” the chargesheet read.

The police also said they could not trace any eyewitness in this case despite their efforts.

The police have stated that they have booked the accused under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 111(Liability of abettor when one act abetted and different act done), 455 (Lurking house-trespass or house), 435 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage…) and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the IPC.