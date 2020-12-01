Delhi riots: Accused in murder case gets bail, HC says not seen in CCTV footage

The incident dates back to February 25. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna).

THE DELHI High Court has granted bail to an accused in a murder case connected to the Northeast Delhi riots after noting that neither his CDR details match with those of the co-accused nor is he seen in CCTV footage taken from the place of incident.

The single bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait has ordered the release of the accused, Shahrukh alias Rinku, in the FIR registered by Jyoti Nagar police station with regard to the alleged murder of one Deepak at Kardam Puri area. Shahrukh was arrested from Mandoli Jail on April 3, where he was already lodged in another alleged case of rioting.

According to police, Shahrukh was “part of the riotous mob” which caused the death of Deepak and has been identified and named by eyewitnesses. There are at least four accused in the case — three co-accused are already out on bail, the orders for which, according to police, were passed before the test identification parade was conducted during which eyewitness Sunil identified Shahrukh.

The court, in the order, said the other accused have already been released on bail and, as per the chargesheet, their role is graver than Shahrukh. The court also said Sunil’s statement was recorded on February 25 and statements of other witnesses “who claimed to be eye-witnesses” were recorded on March 12. The incident dates back to February 25.

“The other co-accused mentioned above who are on bail, they are seen in CCTV footage and their CDR also matched with each other whereas in the case of petitioner, neither his CDR matches nor is he seen in the CCTV,” reads the order.

The other accused have been arguing that there is no CCTV footage of the incident.

