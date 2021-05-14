Delhi court grants interim bail to riot accused to celebrate Eid with family

The accused was granted bail subject to furnishing Rs 20,000 in personal bond and surety of the same amount.

Observing that “Eid is meant to be a time of joy and blessing for the entire Muslim community”, a Delhi court Friday granted interim bail of 15 days to a northeast Delhi riot accused so that he may celebrate Eid with his wife and children.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav granted interim bail to accused Gulfam, who has been in judicial custody since March 16, 2020. He is an accused in a total of eight riot cases. He has been granted bail in seven cases so far.

The court, in its order, said, “I am of the considered opinion that applicant deserves interim relief in the matter. He has been in judicial custody for more than a year now. It is further worthwhile to note here that Eid is meant to be a time of joy and blessing for the entire Muslim community. Eid festival is very important time in Islam and allows families, loved ones and communities to come together and celebrate/enjoy everyday blessings.”

The court said the accused would be released from jail only after getting an RT-PCR test done by authorities. He was granted bail subject to furnishing Rs 20,000 in personal bond and surety of the same amount.

The court ordered that he shall not “misuse the liberty in any manner; he will not seek extension of interim bail on any ground whatsoever; he will not leave the town/station (Delhi) without prior permission of the Court; he shall furnish his mobile number to SHO, PS Dayalpur upon his release from the jail.”

Gulfam has also been ordered to get the Aarogya Setu application installed on his mobile phone, and not influence witnesses or tamper with evidence. He has been asked to “maintain peace and harmony in the locality.”

Gulfam’s lawyer, Salim Malik had argued that he was falsely implicated in the riot cases by the police.

In the present case, one Ajay Goswami sustained gunshot injuries during the riots.

The court noted that at this stage, “it is highly relevant to note here that the case in hand and other two connected cases pertain to the incident(s) of same date, same time, of same area/locality, the material relied upon by the investigating agency in the said three cases is also same; even the eye witnesses cited in the said three connected matters are also same.”

The court also noted that Gulfam cannot be denied interim relief because of a pending FSL report in the case which is seeing delays due to the ongoing pandemic situation.