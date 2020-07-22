Delhi riots: 11 murder accused lost individuality, worked with mob mind, says court

Eleven men accused of killing two siblings during the Northeast Delhi riots, who created a WhatsApp group to target Muslims, “lost their individuality and started working with a mob mind”, a Delhi court has said, adding that “Jai Shri Ram and Har Har Mahadev, which are sacred slogans and attached to victorious yelling, deadened their mind and paralysed their creative nature”.

The observations were made by the court while taking cognizance of the chargesheet filed against the 11 accused in the murder of Amir Khan. The case of his brother Hashim Ali will be heard separately.

Police have stated that the accused were “seething with anger as many stories/news of Hindus being targeted by Muslims” were circulated. The group conspired to kill Muslim men on a WhatsApp group, Kattar Hindut Ekta, which had at least 125 members. The siblings were around five minutes from their home when they ran into the mob.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purushotam Pathak stated in his order, “From the investigation and the statement of witnesses … it is prima facie revealed that there was a well hatched conspiracy amongst the accused persons. Same is evident from the fact that in order to take revenge from Muslims, some youths of the area, who failed to perceive the bottomless stupidity of the propaganda, as saviours of their community created a WhatsApp group. The members as discussed herein lost their individuality and started working with mob mind. ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Har Har Mahadev’, which are sacred slogans and attached to victorious yelling, deadened their mind and paralysed their creative nature.”

The court stated that the accused were instrumental in the gathering at Bhagirath Vihar Nala Pulia on February 26.

“Thereupon the mob turned into rioters and in the process of rioting, they looted mobile phone and caused the death of Amir by inflicting multiple injuries in a brutal manner, and with a view to conceal the evidence, all of them… threw his body in the drain. It has been found that the common object of the unlawful assembly was not only to kill but also to destroy all evidence… Thus, all… actively participated in connection with the carrying of the body or disposal of it by throwing it in drain… There cannot be any doubt that the accused… were certainly up to their neck in the conspiracy and were thus very active members of the unlawful assembly,” the court said.

“In a case where a group of people conspired, thereafter assembled to take revenge and where the victims have been targeted on the basis of their religious identity, the relevant provisions of law attracting relevant offences should have been mentioned in the chargesheet. Further, no sanction has been obtained in this regard,” the order read.

The accused have been identified as Lokesh Kumar Solanki, Pankaj Sharma, Sumit Chaudhary, Ankit Chaudhary, Prince, Rishabh Chaudhary, Jatin Sharma, Vivek Panchal, Himanshu Thakur, Pawan Kumar and Lalit Kumar.

