Riot and coronavirus hit country’s largest readymade garment hub: ‘Fear… sales ruined’

Inside Gandhi Market. (Photo: Sandeep Singh)

(Written by Sandeep Singh & Sunny Verma)

Once buzzing, the narrow lanes of Gandhi Nagar market in East Delhi — the largest readymade garment hub in the country — have become lifeless. Wholesale traders sit idle, waiting for retailers who flocked here till two weeks ago to replenish their stock.

Traders say riots in Northeast Delhi, adjoining the market, have taken a toll on business. And given the recent spurt in cases of coronavirus in NCR, they don’t see the market getting back on its feet for the next couple of months.

At least 53 people died in the riots late last month, and 31 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed nationwide so far, including four in NCR.

“Readymade garment retailers from across the country come here for their monthly and seasonal stock. But activity has been dull over the last 2-3 weeks, which was also the peak season for Holi. Our Holi sales have been ruined and if this sense of fear does not go away, Eid season will also get impacted. There is a lot of fear,” says Mohammad Jameel, a wholesale jeans trader in Durga Gali.

“People are scared of even coming to the market. Our entire Holi sales was a washout. My sales are down 80 per cent and it is similar for other traders. This will have an impact for some time,” says T S Sachdeva of Singh Garments in Guru Nanak Lane.

“I don’t know why such things happen in our society, and I am seeing this for the second time in my lifetime,” says Sachdeva, referring to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

According to K K Balli, president of the Association of Wholesale Readymade Garments Dealers, there are around 15,000 shops in the market, with a combined daily turnover of at least Rs 50 crore — this works out to a monthly turnover of at least Rs 1,500 crore, or close to Rs 20,000 crore a year.

“Almost 5 lakh people are linked to the market — businessmen, employees, workers and accessory manufacturers among others. People of all communities operate in the market,” he says.

Balli says the adjoining areas, including Jafrabad which was among the hardest-hit areas in the riots, play a key role in the market’s operation. “Tailoring and other related work are done there, and a lot of workers and employees of the market live there. The economics of the market is closely linked to the riot-affected areas,” he says.

Balli says while businessmen are feeling the heat, among the worst-affected are the daily wagers. “Work has gone down and it is hurting their livelihood. As for salaried employees, there is not much impact,” he says.

Apart from the riots, the market has been impacted over the last couple of months on account of the coronavirus epidemic that was first reported from China. Manufacturers import textiles and chemicals used for dyes from China and they say that their input cost has gone up because supply has been hit and margins are under pressure.

“We had a good season during winter, it was a long one. Normally, there is a gap of one month between the purchase cycle of wholesale and retail because buyers come from across India. We had started preparations after December 15 for the summer but the anti-CAA protests started, and then the riots happened. It has hit us badly. We may have to write off sales for most of this year now, as I don’t see any growth in business happening,” says Balli.

“While riots will have an impact, the coronavirus scare can already be seen… raw material, such as dye, colours, chemicals and machine parts, are in short supply. The impact will travel from large companies, which supply bulk cloth to wholesalers, down to small retailers who are unable to source garments,” he says.

A father-son duo of a big wholesale trading firm dealing in women clothes, who did not wish to be named, says the business is over, for now. “Even our family members ask us to not go to the shops in these uncertain times. They say business can happen later, it is time to stay safe,” the father says.

