Delhi Riot complaint names BJP MLA, court seeks report from police

BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht

A Delhi court has directed police to file an action taken report (ATR) into a complaint accusing BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht of leading a mob and throwing a petrol bomb at a house during the Northeast Delhi riots in February. Metropolitan Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Rampuri issued a notice to police in the application filed by Mohamad Mumtaz, the owner of a chicken shop at Karawal Nagar. He had filed an application through Advocate Mehmood Pracha asking the court to direct police to register FIR based on contents of an application that names Bisht and 21 others.

As per the complaint, on February 23, Mumtaz’s shop was set on fire by rioters named in the complaint. On that day, after filing an unnamed complaint with the police, Mumtaz alleged he spotted Bisht around 10 pm and heard him give a speech to a mob asking them to “find and kill Muslims” while the mob shouted, waving pistols and swords in the air.

On February 25, around 7.30 am, Mumtaz named some persons in his complaint for carrying pistols and hurling bombs at his neighbourhood as rioters took control of terraces. Mumtaz tried to shoot the video but was pelted with stones by rioters, he alleged.

“After a little while, Bisht came there along with his driver and another person who had applied a big tikka on his forehead. As soon as they arrived the mob started raising the slogan ‘Mohan Singh Bisht zindabad’, and Bisht told them to finish the task soon… Then he entered the street leading the mob… Then the applicant/complainant saw that Bisht took a bomb from his henchman and threw it at applicant/complainant’s house…then they broke the lock of the door and entered his house,” the complaint read.

Bisht refused to comment on the allegations. Mumtaz alleged rioters took Rs 24 lakh in cash, 40 tola gold and 5 kg silver kept in a bag along with other items. The court was told police refused to register FIR.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd