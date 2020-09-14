Delhi riot chargesheet: As Apoorvanand, Yechury step up attack, police say probe meticulous

The Delhi Police note meanwhile states: “Some are taking a few lines out of the chargesheets filed in courts out of context in order to create a controversy and doubt about the investigation. Their assertion is not true and instead, motivated.”

The Delhi Police Sunday issued a statement on chargesheets pertaining to the Northeast Delhi riots, saying that “various interest groups are using social media platforms to raise questions about the fairness of the investigation”.

The note, shared by Delhi Police’s Additional PRO Anil Mittal, sought to respond to “allegations” that “anti-CAA protesters, including social activists, academicians and students are being framed in false cases”.

This comes a day after reports that Delhi Police has named CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, economist Jayati Ghosh, Delhi University professor and activist Apoorvanand, and documentary filmmaker Rahul Roy in a supplementary chargesheet filed in the connection with riot probe.

At a press conference Sunday, Yechury said, “What is the police investigating? Is it investigating what they call the Delhi riots or is it looking at how to frame people and allow the actual culprits of the violence to go scot-free and to book all those who have participated in peaceful protests against the CAA? I participated in the protest… That is my right, my constitutional right and it is my duty to defend the Indian Constitution.”

Yechury said that “if they think they are going to cow down people and political activists through such actions, such cowardly actions, where there is no connection between the anti-CAA peaceful protests and this Delhi communal violence… remember that I was one of those who fought the Emergency, restored democracy in India so that people like them can also come to power.”

DU professor Apoorvanand also issued a statement Sunday: “While I am not made accused, it is very surprising that the police should even accuse three young women (Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Gulfisha), without any basis, of having murdered a 17-year-old boy, Amaan. It would seem that the accused women are not directly linked to the murder, but the allegation is that they instigated some unknown shooter. The investigation has not revealed who shot at Amaan, but it insists that whoever it was, was instigated by the anti-CAA stance of the accused individuals.”

“It is for the police to conduct an investigation and submit its report to the court… Those raising questions may instead take it up in the court of law…

“As far as the investigation is concerned, the Delhi Police has meticulously carried out the investigation in the most professional manner,” it said.

