Delhi riot: At GTB hospital – 13 died of gunshots, 24 of burns

Among the 44 dead at GTB hospital, 13 people received gunshot injuries while 24 died due to burn injuries and assault in the riots.

The Delhi government-run hospital received the maximum number of injured and deceased patients during the clashes. Among the remaining victims, five bodies fished out of drains earlier this week were taken to RML hospital, three deaths were reported from Lok Nayak and one at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.

According to sources, most of the dead are in the 20-35 age group. Nine each are in the 20-24 and 25-29 age brackets; eight between 30-34 years; two in the age group of 15-19; and one victim was 90 years old. Three bodies are yet to be identified.

As many as 298 injured visited the hospital over the last two weeks. Of the total, 170 sustained assault and burn injuries, 67 suffered gunshot and firearm injuries and 30 suffered minor injuries. Among the injured are 291 men, six women and a person whose sex is not yet known.

“Most of the injured are in the age group of 20- 34 years… Four of the total injured are in 10-14 years bracket,” said a doctor.

