Delhi: Riot accused tell court not being provided chargesheet

The court had earlier directed police to upload the soft copy of the chargesheet to the computer in jail after the accused contended it was difficult to discuss the bulky document during the half-hour legal interview with their lawyers.

Multiple accused persons, facing trial under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a Northeast Delhi riots case, told a court Tuesday that they have not been given access to the chargesheet in jail despite its orders.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat put up the matter for further hearing on February 2, and expressed his displeasure when it came to light that the accused were not being given a uniform time slot for reading the chargesheet.

