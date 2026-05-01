Decorative lamps, smart LED lights: Key Ring Road stretch in Delhi set for a major facelift

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With an aim to attract tourists and improve road connectivity in and around Delhi Gate and ITO, the Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to repair and beautify the Ring Road stretch between Shanti Van and Rajghat intersection, officials said.
According to officials, PWD has also floated tenders for beautification of these stretches giving it an uplift by installing decorative street lights and lamps to beautifully lit the roads.
“The main goal is to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the area, which holds both national and international significance. A lot of people including politicians, foreign dignitaries, locals and tourists come to visit Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi on a daily basis..,” said officials.
Shanti Van (Forest of Peace), is memorial of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, which is also located on the banks of the Yamuna River near Raj Ghat.
Under this beautification plan, officials said, the roads will be repaired, the street lights will be decorated with decorative lights with LED white light arrangements inside and where there are yellow sodium lights it will be replaced with smart LED lights. Decorative lamps will also be installed in the area to beautify the stretch, they added.
On the expenses, officials said that the estimated cost of this project is Rs 96 lakh, adding that once the contract is awarded, the contractor will complete the work in two months.
To tackle traffic snarls between both the Shanti Van and Rajghat crossings, PWD said that it plans to introduce back to back U-turns. “The department is working on a trial infrastructure project aimed at making Ring Road signal-free through U-turns at the Rajghat and Shanti Van crossings,” an official said.
The move comes against the backdrop of several traffic police officers flagging delays at these junctions due to signalised intersections and turning movements.
The proposal introduces a U-turn-based traffic system that restricts certain right turns to streamline movement. It aims to reduce reliance on traffic signals, minimise crossing conflicts, and improve overall traffic flow, officials said.
“The trial will help assess the effectiveness of the scheme before considering similar measures at other congested junctions along Ring Road,” said officials.
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