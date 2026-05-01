Decorative lamps, smart LED lights: Key Ring Road stretch in Delhi set for a major facelift

To tackle traffic snarls between both the Shanti Van and Rajghat crossings, PWD said that it plans to introduce back to back U-turns. (File photo)

With an aim to attract tourists and improve road connectivity in and around Delhi Gate and ITO, the Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to repair and beautify the Ring Road stretch between Shanti Van and Rajghat intersection, officials said.

According to officials, PWD has also floated tenders for beautification of these stretches giving it an uplift by installing decorative street lights and lamps to beautifully lit the roads.

“The main goal is to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the area, which holds both national and international significance. A lot of people including politicians, foreign dignitaries, locals and tourists come to visit Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi on a daily basis..,” said officials.