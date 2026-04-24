PWD’s major infra plan to decongest Ring Road in Delhi — 80-km corridor to be constructed in six phases

Delhi’s Ring Road, one of the busiest road networks in the Capital, is expected to see decongestion in a phased manner with the construction of an elevated corridor. The Public Works Department (PWD) has proposed a major infrastructure plan to decongest the 57-km-long corridor in six phases, PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Thursday.

Even as the Ring Road corridor, used by lakhs of vehicles daily, is spread across 57 km, the proposed elevated corridor — with the inclusion of ramps, loops, and additional connecting roads — is expected to span around 80 km.

The Ring Road stretch connects North Delhi to Central, South, West and North West Delhi, including several key areas like ITO, Kashmere Gate, IP Extension, Azadpur, Ashram, Lajpat Nagar, Moolchand, Moti Bagh, AIIMS, Bhikaji Cama Place and others.

Officials said the phasewise implementation will cause minimum disruption to the traffic. In the first phase, around 20–25 km of the stretch will be taken up, starting from Azadpur near Mukarba Chowk to the DND Flyway. The construction of an elevated road on the already existing Ring Road was announced last June and bids were invited to appoint a consultant in August.

“A detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared. The department is planning to construct the elevated corridor in six phases, starting from areas where the traffic and vehicular movement is less—Mukarba Chowk to Ashram,” said Singh.

This is a big project, he added, and there are already flyovers and underpasses coming on these stretches at some places, which will also be looked into, before the work starts on ground.

The stretch from Mukarba Chowk near Azadpur Junction in North Delhi to Ashram-DND flyover in South Delhi will also be further covered in three phases —7 km Azadpur Chowk to Metcalfe House Junction, 5 km from Majnu Ka Tila to Salimgarh Fort, which will cover the ISBT Kashmere Gate portion till Hanuman Temple and 11.50 km from Salimgarh fort to DND flyover.

Officials said the construction work for 5 km stretch from Majnu Ka Tila to Salimgarh Fort has received required approval and after environment clearance and other procedures, tenders for civil work will be floated and this stretch will be taken on priority.

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The consultancy work and preparation of DPR was awarded to M/S AECOM India Private Limited, said officials.

“Under the feasibility study, traffic congestion points, permissions from different departments, if there will be a requirement to cut trees and permission from forest department, existing and future drainage system requirements, cost benefit analysis and other aspects were studied…it has come to conclusion that this stretch sees heavily traffic jams and hence, there is huge requirement for an elevated corridor,” said an official.

The project will soon be moved further for financial sanction and move toward execution. The official added, “As it is a big project, we will have to look at where the money will come from — state funds or the Centre.”

In the subsequent three phases, the department will carry out work on portions from DND—Ashram flyover to Moti Bagh Metro Station, which is 10.5-km long stretch and covers key areas like Moolchand, Lajpat, Andrews Ganj, South Extension, AIIMS,, Safdarjung enclave and Bhikaji Cama Place.

Subsequently,10 km stretch from Moti Bagh to Rajouri Garden, covering Delhi Cantonment, Inderpuri, Mayapuri will be covered. The final leg will cover a 13.5-km long stretch from Rajouri Garden to Azadpur Chowk, said officials.

The proposal is a part of the Delhi government’s broader plan to address persistent traffic snarls at multiple choke points across the Capital — many of which are located along the Ring Road corridor. The BJP government has also formed an expert committee to examine traffic issues across the city.