Land-use proposal of parade ground near Rashtrapati Bhavan among 34 Ridge projects under review

The Jawahar Lal Nehru University has sought permission for use of 2.262 hectares of land for construction of a lecture hall complex, incubation centre and special centre for e-learning. (Express Archive)

A proposal to use nearly 12.6 hectares of land at the President’s Bodyguard (PBG) parade ground near Rashtrapati Bhavan, including 7.58 hectares of protected Ridge land, is among 34 projects being examined by the Standing Committee of the Delhi Ridge Management Board (SCDRMB), The Indian Express has learnt.

Minutes of the July 29 meeting of the SCDRMB, made available this month and accessed by The Indian Express, show that the committee has selected 10 of the 34 proposals for physical inspection.

While four of these will be inspected by the Standing Committee itself, six will be inspected by the Chief Conservator of Forests along with committee members, with the inspections to be completed before August 20. The projects span construction, infrastructure, land use and other works.