Delhi: RFID technology kicks in at toll plazas

RFID tags, which allow collection of money automatically at toll booths without halting vehicles, would become mandatory for all commercial vehicles entering Delhi from Friday night.

Advertising

The South Corporation has announced that vehicles which enter the capital without the tag will have to pay double the amount of the MCD and ECC toll starting midnight, when the RFID sensors will come into effect.

Speaking from the newly launched Central Control Centre room at the MCD Community Centre in Satya Niketan, Randhir Sahay, additional commissioner, said, “Those without tags will have to pay double the toll amount; and the next week, triple, and the week after that, quadruple the amount. Three weeks from now, no more RFID tags would be given out. This is to ensure strict compliance.”

Akash Sinha, CEO of Tecsidel India Pvt Ltd, a Spain-based company that won the tender of Rs 1,201 crore to set up the RFID system in Delhi, said: “From the Central Control Centre, we will oversee the RFID system at all 13 toll plazas. We have pan-tilt-zoom cameras to record every transaction between commercial vehicles and booth personnel.”