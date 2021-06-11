Delhi revises speed limits: 60-70 km/hr for cars on highways, 50 km/hr on arterial roads

The Delhi Police said they have revised the speed limits keeping the safety of motorists in mind. (Express Archives/Representational Photo)

The Delhi Police on Friday revised the maximum speed limits for all vehicles in the national capital to ensure safety of motorists and others on the road.

In an order signed by DCP (Traffic) Satyawan Gautam, police said the maximum speed limit for all motor vehicles have been fixed since the unregulated plying of motor vehicles was endangering the lives of motorists and other commuters.

The maximum speed limit for cars, jeeps, and taxis that fall under the M1 category has been fixed to 70 km/hr for highways and roads like the Noida Toll Road, Saleemgarh Bypass Road, Barapullah Nallah, Northern Access Road, Central Spine Road, Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, Pusta Road and the Indira Gandhi International Airport Road among others. On arterial roads, these vehicles cannot go at speeds beyond 50 km/hr.

For two-wheelers, the speed limit is now 50-60 km/hr on National Highways, flyovers and toll roads. Police said that the speed has been revised to “match” the speed limit of cars on the main roads. On national highways and flyovers, where cars have a speed limit of 70 km/hr, two-wheelers can only go up to 60 km/hr. The police added that this has been done to avoid accidents on highways.

The speed limit for light motor vehicles like vans and tempos has been revised to 50-60 km/hr on highways and other roads.

For vehicles such as Gramin Sewa, TSRs, Phat-Phat Sewa, Quadricycle, the maximum speed limit has been set to 40 km/hr across Delhi.

In addition to this, police said that for “minor roads” at residential areas and commercial markets, the maximum speed for all vehicles is 30 km/hr. Earlier, the speed limit for transport vehicles in these areas was between 20-30 km/hr. It has now been revised to create “uniformity”.

“There were parts in Delhi like Sanjay Gandhi Transport area, a stretch in Janakpuri and Chandgiram Akhada where the speed for motor vehicles was 50 km/hr. We have now revised it to 60 km/hr. Speed limit on the Outer Ring Road and Ring Road has also been fixed for all vehicles to ensure safety,” a senior police official said.

Meenu Choudhury, JCP (Traffic), said, “The speed limits for all categories of vehicles on different roads has some gaps. To avoid these gaps and have a uniform structure, we have fixed the limits for vehicles. Some changes have been made for the M2 and M3 categories. For cars and cabs, the speed limit is now the same at 50-70 km/hr. Earlier, cabs were plying under 40 km/hr.”