Delhi: Revised excise policy will take time to be implemented

Residents of Delhi will have to wait to get liquor delivered to homes as the Delhi government has decided to extend the existing excise policy for two more months till July, as the revised excise policy, which was supposed to be implemented from June 1, has been delayed, said sources.

According to sources, the cabinet has approved the Revised Excise Policy 2022-23 and the new proposals by the excise department and the group of ministers, but final approval for amendments and implementation on the ground has to be done by the Lieutenant-Governor.

The new L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena, currently the Khadi and Village Industries Commission chairman, was appointed on Monday and he will take charge from May 26.

“The delay is due to the resignation and appointment of the new L-G. The file is currently with the Chief Minister. The new L-G will take charge in two days and he will first study, review and discuss the policy on how to amend it at his end. He may also hold meetings with stakeholders and the department concerned to discuss benefits and consequences such as law and order issues. So the process will take a couple of months,” said a Delhi government source.

A source from the excise department confirmed that the policy has been extended by two months. “The process of the revised policy is underway.”

Hinting at the reasons for the delay, he said, “The government is also still working on how to implement it on the ground and the amendments, and there was very little time left for the approval and expiration of current policy. So, we have decided to extend the policy for a couple of months and have also intimated vendors and licensees about the extension.”

The excise department has also issued an official order informing about the extension of the existing policy and asked all licensees to pay pro-rata fee for extension period, including security deposit where applicable, to renew their licence and continue to sell liquor in the city.

However, any person holding such non-renewable licence, shall not be under any obligation to accept such an offer to extend his license, said the excise department.

Under the revised excise policy 2022-23, the Delhi government is planning to allow restaurants, bars and clubs to stay open till 3 am to promote the city’s nightlife, allow home delivery of liquor, discontinue the compulsion opening of two liquor stores per ward, allow liquor stores to give unlimited discounts on MRP prices, allow retailers to sell liquor chocolates and cigars, set up liquor tasting rooms, and sell ancillary products like accompaniments, high-end art paintings, etc to provide a better walk-in experience to consumers.