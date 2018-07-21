Delhi: Review board to decide plea for release of 150 convicts

The Sentence Review Board will have on its agenda the release pleas of several elderly prisoners. The Sentence Review Board will have on its agenda the release pleas of several elderly prisoners.

A decision on the plea for release of around 150 prisoners, including high-profile murder convicts Manu Sharma and Sushil Sharma, will be taken on July 27, said a Delhi government official. Authorities have fixed the date of the meeting of the Sentence Review Board (SRB), after it was postponed in April on the request of Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain, the chairman of the panel.

Apart from Jain, Director General (Prisons), Principal Secretary (Home), Principal Secretary (Law), Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), the government’s chief probation officer and a district judge are part of the committee. While Sushil Sharma has been in jail for around 23 years for murdering his wife Naina Sahni, which later came to be known as the ‘Tandoor Murder’, Manu Sharma had shot dead model Jessica Lall in a restaurant in 1999.

Apart from these high-profile cases, the SRB will have on its agenda the release pleas of several elderly prisoners, many of whom are suffering from a range of illnesses. After the April 24 meeting was postponed, for which no reason was specified, Jain was served repeated reminders for a new date, but it was kept in abeyance.

Days before the April meeting, it emerged that Jessica’s sister Sabrina Lall had written to Tihar Jail authorities, stating that she had no objections to Manu Sharma’s possible release. The last meeting of the SRB was held in December last year. Meetings of the board are supposed to be held quarterly or more frequently, if deemed necessary.

As far as possible, decisions are to be taken unanimously in the board, according to an official document. In cases of disagreement, “majority view” is supposed to prevail.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App