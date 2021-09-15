Delhi to earn Rs 10,000 crore revenue under new excise policy, says Manish Sisodia

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia Wednesday said that the city government is expected to earn around Rs 10,000 crore in a year from bidding of liquor shops with the implementation of new liquor policy.

The government has received 215 bids for retail vends in 32 zones across the city, he added.

“The government had expected the rise in excise revenue to be around Rs 2,500 crore, but the increase after bidding is now expected to be around Rs 3,500 crore,” Sisodia said.

“Under the new policy, the license fee has been increased substantially. While it was around Rs 8-10 lakh earlier, it is now around Rs 6-6.5 crore per vend. The majority of revenue came from excise duty per bottle. For the coming 12 months, the revenue will be around Rs 10,000 crore,” he added.

While the Delhi government saw a reduction of 23 per cent in the amount it expected to collect in taxes and duties this year, the revenue is expected to increase this year because of the new excise policy, Sisodia stated.

The licenses of private liquor shops will end on September 30. The new liquor shops will reopen on November 17. In the interim — between October 1 and November 17 — only government-run liquor vends will be functional in the city.

With the new policy in place, government-run liquor vends will be closed down. All vends, which will now be privately run, will have to be spread over an area of at least 500 square metres, sales counters will have to be placed inside the shop and shouldn’t face the street outside. Also Covid protocols being followed and safety should to be ensured by the retailers.

Sisodia said that with the new policy, the experience of buying and selling alcohol is set to change.

“Over the past two years, revenue in the states was very badly affected. In the year 2020-21, the dip in revenue through different sources was 41 per cent. This year, so far, the dip is 23 per cent, despite conservative budget estimates… Delhi gets no help from the Centre to begin with, despite paying significant taxes… In the midst of these problems, the new Excise Policy has proved to be a silver lining,” the minister added.