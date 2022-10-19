Delhi: Revenue department seeks quick action on pending pension cases

Noticing a large number of pension cases pending due to non-conclusion of disciplinary proceedings, the Delhi government’s revenue department has directed all the district administrations and branches dealing with such complaints to dispose of the cases and issue charge sheets within the next week, officials said.

“It has been observed by the Principal Secretary (Revenue)-cum-Divisional Commissioner, Revenue Department that the appropriate attention is not being given by concerned District/Branches while dealing the complaint cases/cases of disciplinary proceedings i.e. Charge sheets are not being issued in a time bound manner resulting which case is become time barred under the provision of CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972; disciplinary proceedings are not being finalized/concluded in time bound manner, resulting which cases are pending since long complaints are not being examined properly resulting which timely action could not be taken against the erring officers/officials,” read a revenue department circular issued to all districts on October 14.

The department had issued a circular on the same issue on September 23 too.

Officials said that all the district magistrates and deputy commissioners (HQ) are directed to ensure that all the complaints, cases for initiation of disciplinary proceedings, disciplinary proceedings etc. be disposed of/concluded in a time-bound manner, especially where the officers or officials are going to retire on superannuation in the near future.

If the districts fail to do so, “the responsibility will be fixed upon the officers found responsible or negligent in performing their duties,” officials said.

The revenue department further directed the district magistrates or deputy commissioners (HQ) to provide the details of cases of disciplinary proceedings/cases of initiation of disciplinary proceedings, pertaining to their respective district/branch, in the enclosed format, within a week, said officials.