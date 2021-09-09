Delhi: Revamped Yamuna Sports Complex, archery arena to be inaugurated on Friday

The revamped Yamuna Sports Complex and archery arena in East Delhi would be thrown open to visitors after its inauguration Friday, said Delhi Development Authority chief Engineer (East).

The cricket ground in the complex has been upgraded to Ranji Trophy standards with facilities including two dressing rooms, high mast lights for night cricket, six pitches, practice pitches, digital scoreboard display, and canopy. A jogging track has also been made around the stadium.

The entire project cost around Rs 9.25 crore, said a senior DDA official. The ground will host both cricket and archery day and night, he said.

L-G Anil Baijal, MP Gautam Gambhir, and DDA vice-chairperson Anurag Jain will inaugurate the stadium.

Gambhir, who assisted the DDA in the development of the complex, said, “It has been two years since work at Yamuna Sports Complex began and its revamp is one of the biggest sports infrastructure developments in East Delhi. It now has a truly world-class stadium and we will soon hold the East Delhi Premier League at the complex that will see tremendous youth participation.”

The T20 cricket tournament, featuring teams from the 10 constituencies of East Delhi at the upgraded Complex, is also planned by Gambhir.

Archer Deepika Kumari, who had bagged a hat-trick of gold medals at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris in June, had said the facility should not be altered as it is one of the best in Asia.

To this, Gambhir had clarified that no alteration was being done: “To set the record straight, the Yamuna Sports Ground has not been converted but only upgraded. Archery and other sports will continue as before. Being a sportsman myself, I will never let anything hamper the growth of any sportsman!” he had said.

The DDA offers bookings on a pay-and-play basis for all games in its sports complexes for members as well as non-members.