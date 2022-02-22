Delhi: Returning home from wedding, 23-year-old woman hit by car, dies

A 23-year-old woman died while her mother-in-law sustained severe injuries after a car hit them in North Delhi’s Wazirabad on Monday. Police said the accused fled after the incident and was arrested later.

The victim, Payal Chautala, worked as a helper at a local clinic and lived with her husband Rohit and his mother Urmila (45) at Chattarpur village. The couple got married in 2020. The family alleged that she and Urmila were dragged on the car’s bonnet for nearly 100 metres.

The family had come to Wazirabad to attend Payal’s cousin’s wedding and were on their way back when the accident took place.

Rohit, who works at a temple, alleged, “We were all standing on the road to book an auto-rickshaw when the accused came out of nowhere and hit us. My wife and mother were dragged. We were all shouting and screaming, but the man wouldn’t stop. Later, he hit the brakes and fled. My wife died before we could take her to the hospital. My mother is undergoing treatment.”

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, “We received a call about the accident at 12.58 pm. Rohit said they were taking an auto when a Swift car hit them. The women were shifted to a hospital where Payal died. We have arrested the car driver. He has been identified as Jitender, who hails from Jagatpur village. A medical examination showed he had been driving under the influence.”

Police booked Jitender under sections of rash driving and negligence. His car has been seized.