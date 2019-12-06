Delhi: Returning from son’s wedding, woman dies as car rams tree

The victim was sleeping in the passenger seat and the husband’s sister was in the rear seat when the car hit the divider and crashed into the tree. The victim was sleeping in the passenger seat and the husband’s sister was in the rear seat when the car hit the divider and crashed into the tree.

Returning from her son’s wedding, a 59-year-old woman died and her husband and sister-in-law sustained injuries after their car crashed into a tree on a median in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash-II Tuesday evening.

Police suspect the accident took place as the woman’s husband, who was behind the wheel, fell asleep while driving. The woman died during treatment at AIIMS Wednesday.

According to police, the trio left the wedding venue in Faridabad’s Surajkund in their Honda City and were followed by their son in another car. A senior police officer said the victim’s husband allegedly lost control of the vehicle as he was tired and allegedly fell asleep.

The victim was sleeping in the passenger seat and the husband’s sister was in the rear seat when the car hit the divider and crashed into the tree. The injured were pulled out and rushed to Max Hospital by the victim’s son.

Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (South), said police received a call about the incident from the hospital. “A case has been registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life). On Wednesday, the woman was declared dead,” he said.

Police later added IPC Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) to the case, which was registered at C R Park police station.

The family lives in Dwarka.

