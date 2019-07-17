Delhi: Returning from party, Big Chill chef beaten with plank by 3 men

A 27-year-old employee of Khan Market’s The Big Chill Cafe was Tuesday assaulted by three men, who confronted him in South Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur over right of way in a narrow lane.

Police said the man, Pranay Pradhan, who hails from Darjeeling and works as a chef, was hit on the head with a wooden plank and is in a critical condition.

Police said Pradhan and four of his friends were returning from a birthday party when they came across the three accused. While two men have been arrested, the third is at large.

“We received a call at 2:32 am about a dispute near Subhash Gali. A man had suffered head injuries and was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital by his friends, who also suffered minor injuries. The man is critical,” said an officer.

The man’s friend, Nitesh Shankhar, told police that he and his friends were passing a congested lane when they got into an altercation with the accused over who would go first.

“They were drinking liquor and one of them pushed our friend. The second guy picked up a wooden plank and hit Pradhan on the head,” Shankhar, who works as a cashier at The Big Chill Cafe, said.

An officer said: “We deployed a team near the area and the accused were identified. They live nearby, and were also returning from a birthday party. Two of them have been arrested and efforts are on to trace the third.”