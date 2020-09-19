26 retired IPS officers now write on Ribeiro ‘supporting Umar’

Retired IPS officer Julio Ribeiro

Condemning what they called “anti-India expression and communal narrative”, 26 retired IPS officers Friday issued a statement against retired IPS officer Julio Ribeiro who had written to the Delhi Police Commissioner, questioning the Northeast Delhi riots probe.

The former officers said that Ribeiro, who was former Mumbai Police Commissioner, DGP Gujarat and Punjab, “is supporting Umar Khalid”, who they alleged raised anti-India slogans.

Khalid was arrested under UAPA by the Special Cell Sunday for his alleged role in the riots that broke out in Northeast Delhi in February.

Six days ago, Ribeiro wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava and said that the police are taking action against “peaceful rioters” while ignoring senior BJP leaders who allegedly made provocative, communal public speeches.

Shrivastava, however, defended the investigation and said no arrests were made on the basis of religion or party affiliation.

The retired officers supported the Delhi Police and said, “ A section of former police officers can’t declare anyone innocent and try to put the police force in a bad light. These officers have no right to suspect or question the integrity and professionalism of their successors in the Indian Police Service, and in turn demoralise them.”

Among those who signed the statement were R S Gupta, former Delhi CP; P C Dogra, former Punjab DGP; M G Raman, former Kerala DGP; former UP DGPs R N Singh and Bhanu Pratap Singh; and Praveen Dixit, former Maharashtra DGP.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.