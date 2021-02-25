Delhi: Retired IFS officer shoots self at Defence Colony home

Special women marts will be set up and beneficiaries will be provided with financial support, including low interest loans.

An 81-year-old retired Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer allegedly shot himself with a pistol inside his house in South Delhi’s Defence Colony on Wednesday morning.

Police identified the deceased as Ranjeet Sethi and said they recovered a purported suicide note from his place.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said a PCR call about the incident was made at 7.25 am. They were told that a man shot himself inside his house.

“Sethi’s domestic help told us that he was still alive and urgently needed an ambulance. We went to the spot and rushed him to Moolchand Hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to the injuries at the hospital,” said DCP Thakur.

During the investigation, police found Sethi allegedly used his licensed pistol to kill himself and also left a suicide note in which he purportedly said he wasn’t feeling well and did not wish to live any longer. Police said they don’t suspect any foul play, and have initiated inquest proceedings.

Police said Sethi lived alone at his house and had been unwell for some time due to age-related issues.

“He was undergoing treatment for the last 2-3 months. On Tuesday, he was discharged from BL Kapoor Hospital and sent home. Sethi’s domestic help, who also takes care of him, was at his house at the time of the incident. After he shot himself, she called the police and his wife,” said a senior police officer.

Sethi is survived by his wife and their two children. According to police sources, his wife and their daughter live in C-block Defence Colony and their son lives in Sri Lanka.