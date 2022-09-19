Delhi: Retired head constable held for extortion, impersonating senior cop

A 60-year-old retired Delhi Police head constable has been arrested for allegedly posing as a senior police officer and extorting money from a man in Rohini, said police Sunday. The accused, Jai Bhagwan, retired from the force on August 31. Police said this was the first time he tried to extort money and was caught.

According to police, the incident was reported on Saturday at South Rohini police station when a man approached police saying he received multiple calls from a man who identified himself as SHO Samaypur Badli and later as SHO South Rohini.

“The caller told the complainant that he will help get his money back from a man named Praveen Gupta. The complainant went to Samaypur Badli police station to verify this but found the caller was lying. The accused/caller later told him he is SHO South Rohini. He then came to us to get things verified,” said police.

Pranav Tayal, DCP (Rohini), and his team found that the caller asked the complainant to meet him at Delhi Golden Hospital, Sector-2, Rohini. Two police personnel were sent with him to the spot where they saw a man wearing a police uniform and posing as an Inspector.

“The police staff enquired about the posting and ID card but the man could not give any reply. He was brought to the police station where he revealed that he is a retired HC from the Communication Unit of Delhi Police. He had forged the ID of the SHO and was extorting people,” said police.