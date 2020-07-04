Delhi: Retd ASI’s son shot dead, cops suspect his brother was target

DCP (Rohini) Pramod Kumar Mishra said, “We received a call at 9.15 pm about the firing. The man was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival by doctors. We are investigating the matter and will arrest the accused. (Representational) DCP (Rohini) Pramod Kumar Mishra said, “We received a call at 9.15 pm about the firing. The man was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival by doctors. We are investigating the matter and will arrest the accused. (Representational)

The 27-year-old son of a retired assistant sub-inspector was shot dead inside his car in Rohini, Thursday night. The victim, Nitin Dalal, worked as a clerk at the SDM office Alipur.

Police suspect that the attackers, a group of four-five men, may have been targetting his elder brother, Neeraj, as the victim was driving the latter’s car. Neeraj works as a property dealer in Delhi.

DCP (Rohini) Pramod Kumar Mishra said, “We received a call at 9.15 pm about the firing. The man was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival by doctors. We are investigating the matter and will arrest the accused. Nitin’s father, Suresh Dalal, worked for the Delhi Police.”

An initial probe has revealed that the assailants are part of a local gang.

A senior police officer said, “The man was driving when the accused drove near his car and started firing. They didn’t wait to look at him or stop after they fired around five shots. We suspect the accused might have mistaken Nitin for his elder brother, as he was involved in a property dispute with some people.”

The victim’s family, who hail from Haryana’s Jhajjar, had shifted to Delhi a few years ago. They told police they don’t suspect anyone.

Police said Nitin got married two years ago and lives with his family in Aman Vihar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.