Delhi: Results of second Sero survey likely next week

The Delhi government is likely to declare the results of the second round of a serological survey conducted across 11 districts by the end of next week. Labs have submitted their results to the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) and the compilation process is going on.

“Labs have collated the data and a report will be handed over to the department by Wednesday. We have already started preparing for the third round,” said a senior official from the health department.

According to sources, the health department will take a call on changes, including on the sample size, for the next round depending on the results.

In July, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had announced that district health officials will carry out a sero survey across the national capital every month. The health minister said that the exercise will be carried out during the first five days of every month.

The second round of serological surveillance in Delhi was completed on August 7 and around 15,000 samples were lifted from across 11 districts. The samples were processed in 18 labs authorised by the state government for the rigorous exercise.

The previous serological survey carried out by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on a sample size of 21,387 showed that 22.86% of the people surveyed had been exposed to the virus.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 1,276 new coronavirus cases, taking the caseload to 1,51,928 in the city. The death toll reached 4,188 with 10 more deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,36,251 patients have recovered from the disease and the number of active cases stands at 11,489, of which 5,809 are in home isolation.

