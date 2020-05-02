Delhi: Restrictions hit services at Covid hospital, several healthcare workers refused entry

At the border on Friday. At the border on Friday.

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital in Gurgaon, a designated COVID-hospital for the district, was among facilities hit by restrictions on the border, with many staff members being unable to make it to work.

“Around 10% of our staff, including the X-ray technician, radiographer, pharmacist and some administrative staff, come from Delhi and Faridabad. Some managed to make it today, but even they have been told they will not be allowed from tomorrow,” said hospital medical superintendent Shubhra Gupta.

Among those refused entry was R S Mehra, Assistant Director (Finance), who lives in Dwarka: “I usually show my ID and come through, but today police first asked me my designation. When I told them the nature of my job, they said I would not be allowed entry.”

Anita Suresh, Deputy Director General (Branch), a resident of Faridabad, was similarly stopped at the Gurgaon-Faridabad border. “Faridabad Police first allowed me to travel some distance, but then I was stopped at another checkpoint, and they refused to let me pass on the basis of my ID,” said Suresh. “Even if the hospital makes arrangements for us to stay, I can’t. My mother-in-law has just had an operation for cancer. She has to be looked after.”

Officials at the hospital said at least 20 employees travel to Gurgaon from Delhi and Faridabad, and all are “critical” and needed on the premises. “This is a COVID-hospital and everyone is on duty. All roles are critical and needed in this situation,” said Gupta.

On accommodation of staff at the hospital, she said, “I am forwarding any such requests to the office of the Civil Surgeon. For instance, our cook has said to make arrangements, and we are sending the request to the office. What else can we do? We have not received any communication from the administration so far.”

Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri offered reassurance that a solution would be worked out: “We will work it out to ensure unhindered operations.”

On Wednesday, several members of the staff at the Faridabad branch of ESIC, including those involved in testing samples for coronavirus, were unable to reach work as additional restrictions were imposed at the district’s borders. The administration later announced that Haryana Roadways buses would be arranged to transport those travelling to the hospital from other districts.

