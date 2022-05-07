Delhi government plans to allow restaurants, pubs to stay open till 3 am

In a move to promote night life and culture in the national capital, the Delhi government is planning to allow restaurants and pubs serving liquor to stay open till 3 am. With this move, the government also aims to increase job opportunities under its ease of doing policy, said officials.

The government believes this decision will help the hospitality and restaurants industry to recover from the losses they faced due to the lockdown and restrictions in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The hospitality industry has repeatedly requested the Delhi government for the same.

A formal order is yet to be issued. Officials in the know said an order will be issued soon; the government is coordinating with concerned agencies, like the Delhi Police, to implement the new timings in consonance with neighbouring cities Gurugram and Noida, where pubs and restaurants are allowed to remain open till late night.

Currently, restaurants in Delhi can stay open till 12 pm and pubs till 1 pm. In Gurugram, restaurants and pubs are open through the weekend, while in Noida, pubs can operate till 2 am.

The extension of operating hours was mentioned in the new Delhi Excise Policy 2021. The policy also sought to lower the age for drinking from 25 to 21. However, the government and the excise department is yet to take a decision on the matter.

The new timings will come into force once other departments and stakeholders come on board, and an order is issued for operating hours, said officials.