Delhi restaurant worker death: Cops to consult forensic lab

The post-mortem report in the death of a 23-year-old restaurant worker, which has been sent to police, opines that the victim died of a “haemorrhagic shock consequent upon stab injury sustained to chest caused by impact of a sharp pointed weapon”.

On November 30, 23-year-old Hemant was found dead under mysterious circumstances with a stab injury in a restaurant at the PVR Anupam complex in Saket. His family had alleged he was murdered, even as police maintained that may he have committed suicide.

The medical examination found there was also a “deep single stab injury over the chest”, but “no cut mark over the T-shirt corresponding to the stab injury”.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vijay Kumar said, “The T-shirt and other exhibits will be sent to CFSL. We will then take the doctor’s opinion about the nature of injury.”