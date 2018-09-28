Delhi: Restaurant staffer held for ‘filming’ woman in restroom

The woman also said that there were many more video recordings in the accused’s phone. (Representational Image) The woman also said that there were many more video recordings in the accused’s phone. (Representational Image)

Taking suo motu cognizance, Delhi Police have registered a case against a housekeeping staff of an upscale restaurant in Connaught Place for allegedly making a video while a woman customer was using the washroom. The woman informed hotel staff after which the police took action.

DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said the incident was reported to them on Wednesday, following which the staffer, Vikas Pal, was arrested and booked under sections 107/151 CrPC (apprehension of breach of peace and tranquility of an area) at Connaught Place police station. He was later produced in court and granted bail.

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday when the woman had come to attend a party at the restaurant. When she was using the toilet, she spotted a phone kept on recording mode near the wall.

“I came out and informed my husband. By the time my husband could take the phone, a staffer standing nearby rushed to pick it up. With the help of others at the restaurant, we snatched the phone from him. When we checked the contents of the phone, we found several videos — including mine,” the victim told The Indian Express over the phone.

She further said someone from their group called police and informed them. “The other staff caught him… but the restaurant authority took his side and allowed him to escape. Then we showed the mobile phone to a female police officer who came to the spot. I did not register a case because I was in shock. Now I think I will pursue the matter further,” said the victim.

She also claimed that she has the accused’s phone. “There were many more video recordings in it. The pictures of several women have been shared from this phone,” she alleged.

The police officer, however, said a complaint was made in the matter, but they did not book the accused under other sections. “Till the mobile is not given to us, we cannot add other sections and further investigate the matter. As of now, the accused has been booked for creating a ruckus,” said the officer.

