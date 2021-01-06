Delhi: Residents without address proof in city can still get vaccine

In Delhi, preparations are in full swing to roll out the vaccination programme in which 51 lakh people will be administered the vaccine in the first phase.

Any resident of Delhi who is working in the city but lacks proof of residence can get vaccinated for Covid-19 at an immunisation centre by obtaining an official letter from his workplace, signed by a gazetted officer. The capital will be among the first few states and union territories where the vaccination programme will be rolled out.

Dr Sunila Garg, who has been appointed to the state Covid task force for the vaccination programme, said, “Any legal ID proof linked to the beneficiary’s mobile number and address can be used as a document for the vaccination process. Those who live in Delhi but have no valid address proof of the city will have to obtain a photo certificate from their workplace, verified by a gazetted officer…” The letter can be uploaded on the Co-WIN app, developed by the Health Ministry, she said.

In Delhi, preparations are in full swing to roll out the vaccination programme in which 51 lakh people, including healthcare workers, frontline workers, those above 50 years of age and those having co-morbidities, will be administered the vaccine in the first phase. For those with pre-existing illness, a medical certificate needs to be uploaded on the app, said Dr Garg.

One needs to verify registration on the app.

AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, who is also a part of the high-level expert panel formed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, had shared the list of documents which can be used for verifying registration — including driver’s licence, health insurance, smart card issued by the Ministry of Labour, MNREGA guarantee card, official ID card issued by MPs, MLAs, PAN card, passbook of bank or post office, passport, pension documents, service identity card issued to employees by central/ state government or public limited companies, and voter ID.

“The moment the app is available for download, it will be widely publicised… We will be using the electoral platform to register names of beneficiaries. A person will need to check his/her name on the Co-WIN app before visiting the immunisation centre,” added Dr Garg.