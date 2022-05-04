91% among 11 lakh Delhi residents surveyed believe BJP responsible for riots, 73% say AAP honest party: Sisodia

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) conducted a survey among more than 11 lakh people in Delhi in which 91% respondents believe that the BJP is responsible for inciting unrest across the country, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta hit back at the party, alleging that several AAP leaders have been involved in law-and-order cases.

Sisodia said that the AAP had conducted a two-week long survey starting April 21 among 11,54,231 Delhi residents which posed three questions: Which party is responsible for riots, hooliganism and unrest across the country today; Which party has the maximum number of hooligans, criminals and illiterate people; Which party has the most educated and honest people in the team.

According to him, 91% said BJP in response to the first question, 8% had said Congress and 1% had said ‘others’. In the second question, he said 89% said BJP, 5% said Congress, 2% said AAP and 4% said ‘others’. And in the third question, he said 73% said AAP, 15% said Congress, 10% said BJP and 2% said ‘others’.

“Even the general public has accepted that the BJP is to blame for the country’s riots, hooliganism, and unrest. They start spreading hatred, instigating riots, and hooliganism wherever they gain power in the country. The BJP has no idea how to run a government, a school, or a hospital. They never discuss education or employment. They only know how to attack the Chief Minister’s or the general public’s homes,” he said.

दिल्ली में 11.5 लाख लोगो के survey का नतीजा: दंगे और गुंडई कौन फैलाता है?

91% BJP, 8% Cong, 1% अन्य किस पार्टी में सबसे ज्यादा गुंडे?

89% BJP, 5% Cong, 2% AAP, 4% अन्य शरीफ शिक्षित लोगो की पार्टी कौन?

73% AAP, 15% Cong, 10% BJP, 2% अन्य सब मानते है – BJP गुंडों की पार्टी है। https://t.co/R8an4KqsAS — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 4, 2022

Gupta hit back alleging, “What need did you feel to bring this certificate of your own?… The public knows about the kind of gunda elements in the Aam Aadmi Party. Maybe I need to remind you that the prime accused in the Delhi riots was AAP councillor Tahir Hussain. AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan beat up the Chief Secretary in the Chief Minister’s home. The public knows who are the gunda elements, who incites riots… Who was part of the Jahangirpuri riots? Aam Aadmi Party’s Ansar. Everybody knows. So there’s no need to say this. This survey is a case of ‘gawah bhi hum hai, wakeel bhi hum hai, judge bhi hum hai aur faisla bhi humara hai’… Amanatullah Khan, Somnath Bharti, Prakash Jarwal, Satyendar Jain, Sharad Chauhan, Tahir Hussain, Sandeep Kumar, Kuldeep Kumar, Jitender Tomar. Have you forgotten about them? That some got their wife bitten by dogs, someone is taking a fake degree, someone beats up the Chief Secretary.”