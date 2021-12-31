Delhi: Resident doctors end strike after promise of no FIR, early NEET-PG counselling

The 15-day long strike across the country by resident doctors demanding the NEET-PG counselling to be expedited was called off on Friday morning. The doctors will resume all work by noon today (Friday). This comes after a meeting wit

“The strike has been called off. We will rejoin work at 12 pm. We had a meeting with the joint commissioner of police (CP) last night where he gave instructions to cancel the FIR. As for the NEET-PG, we have been assured that the court clearance will come during the January 6 hearing,” said Dr Manish Kumar, president, Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA).

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a meeting with the doctors on Tuesday had assured that the FIR would be quashed. As for their primary demand of expediting NEET-PG counselling, the minister said that the government would submit its report before the January 6 hearing and ensure that counselling happens at the earliest. However, the doctors refused to call off the strike then.

The doctors had started their protest in November-end after the previous hearing of the Supreme Court when the central government had sought four weeks. They began the strike by withdrawing from the outpatient clinics, then from routine services such as patient care in the wards and planned surgeries, followed by all work including emergency. The strike was halted for a week on assurance of the minister and was resumed on December 17 since when services, including emergency services, across all big medical college associated hospitals have been affected.

The doctors say that the delay in the NEET-PG counselling has left the medical college hospitals short-staffed with the outgoing batch of third-year PG students already having left but the incoming batch not having joined. They say that many resident doctors ended up working 100 to 120 hours a week due to the shortfall. On the other hand, nearly 45,000 NEET-PG aspirants across the country are waiting to join the workforce.