Delhi: Resident doctors at 3 Centre-run hospitals to boycott work today, services to be hit

Resident doctors at three Centre-run hospitals in the city will boycott routine and emergency services starting Monday, as protests over delay in the NEET-PG 2021 counselling continue across the nation.

Services at the RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and Lady Hardinge Hospital will be affected because of the protests.

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) has written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, complaining that since no admissions have taken place this academic session yet, healthcare institutions are running short of an adequate workforce.

“With the possibility of a future Covid wave looming large, the situation will be disastrous for the healthcare sector with its bearing on country’s population. There seems to be no initiative or measure taken yet for expediting the (NEET-PG) counselling. Therefore, following discussions with various RDA representatives of Delhi, we have decided to escalate our agitation further and withdraw all services (routine and emergency) in healthcare institutions from Monday,” FORDA’s letter said.