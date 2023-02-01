Delhi resident killed after his Mercedes crashes into tree, catches fire in Noida

A Delhi resident was killed after his Mercedes car rammed into a road divider, hit a tree and caught fire in Noida’s Sector 93 early on Wednesday, the police said.

The police identified the deceased as Anuj Sehrawat, who stayed in Adarsh Apartment, Sector 9, Rohini, and said that he died on the spot.

“Sehrawat was working in Noida. In the night, his car crossed over the divider and collided with a tree. Due to this, the car caught fire and he died on the spot,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Vishal Pandey said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the family has been informed, he added.