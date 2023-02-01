scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Advertisement

Delhi resident killed after his Mercedes crashes into tree, catches fire in Noida

The police identified the deceased as Anuj Sehrawat and said that he used to work in Noida.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the family has been informed, he added.
Listen to this article
Delhi resident killed after his Mercedes crashes into tree, catches fire in Noida
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A Delhi resident was killed after his Mercedes car rammed into a road divider, hit a tree and caught fire in Noida’s Sector 93 early on Wednesday, the police said.

The police identified the deceased as Anuj Sehrawat, who stayed in Adarsh Apartment, Sector 9, Rohini, and said that he died on the spot.

“Sehrawat was working in Noida. In the night, his car crossed over the divider and collided with a tree. Due to this, the car caught fire and he died on the spot,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Vishal Pandey said.

More from Delhi

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the family has been informed, he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
With access as key, an MP district brings govt home to beneficiaries
With access as key, an MP district brings govt home to beneficiaries
Delhi Confidential: New Parliament building almost ready, MPs turn emotio...
Delhi Confidential: New Parliament building almost ready, MPs turn emotio...
Risks to growth: Entrenched inflation and depreciating rupee
Risks to growth: Entrenched inflation and depreciating rupee

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 11:05 IST
Next Story

The rise and fall of Asaram Bapu: ‘Godman’ who hobnobbed with the powerful

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | We explain what Nirmala Sitharaman announces today as she speaks
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close