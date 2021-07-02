Delhi: Rescued from GB Road, 10 girls break shelter home wall, flee

Police said the girls, aged 17-26, were rescued on March 19 but fled the shelter home where they were put up in May. (Representational Photo/File)

The Delhi Police are looking for 10 girls who “escaped” from a shelter home in Delhi’s Dwarka, after being rescued by personnel from Delhi’s GB Road red light district.

Police said the girls, aged 17-26, were rescued on March 19 but fled the shelter home where they were put up in May.

While a case of kidnapping has been registered, police said they left on their own by breaking a portion of the wall where an exhaust fan was installed and making their way down from the third floor.

SK Meena, DCP (Dwarka), said: “Twelve girls were rescued from Kotha No. 64 at GB Road and a case of kidnapping was registered. On directions of the Child Welfare Committee, the girls were shifted to a shelter home in Dwarka.”

However, on May 24, the 12 tried to escape — while 10 were successful, two were injured and left behind.

The two girls were questioned by local police. “They claimed they were not under any pressure and left on their own,” said an officer.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police put an advertisement with photos and details of the 10 girls in some newspapers. However, it erroneously mentioned that they had escaped from a shelter home run by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation with an NGO.

The DMRC Friday responded that the children’s home only accommodates boys, and “has no connection whatsoever with this incident”.