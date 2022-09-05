Delhi reports sixth case of monkeypox in 21-year-old woman from city

Delhi has reported another case of monkeypox, taking the number of such cases to six, doctors said Monday. Dr Suresh Kumar, the director at the nodal Lok Nayak Hospital, said a 21-year-old woman from West Delhi was admitted to the hospital four days ago after she showed symptoms of the disease.

“The woman was living in West Delhi and had no recent travel history. She was admitted to the hospital four days ago after complaints of fever, sore throat and lesions on the skin,” he said.

Dr Kumar said that since her symptoms were similar to monkeypox, her test samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for further investigation. “The laboratory confirmed her with monkeypox infection,” he added.

He also said the woman has not developed any serious symptoms and is recovering well. He added no patient has been found through the contact tracing started by the Delhi government.

So far, six cases of monkeypox in three men and three women have been reported at Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital. Out of the six, five patients are from Nigeria and one from Delhi. Five of these patients have been discharged and one is still in the hospital.

As part of its preparedness to deal with monkeypox, the Delhi government has reserved beds or rooms in three government—Lok Nayak, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital—and three private hospitals—Kailash Deepak Hospital Hospital, M D City Hospital, Batra Hospital and Research Centre—for suspected and confirmed cases of monkeypox.

As many as 35 rooms have been reserved for confirmed cases of monkeypox and another 35 for suspected cases in these hospitals.